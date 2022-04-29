Aquaculture to get big boost in Telangana

Hyderabad: State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has instructed officials to prepare a blue print on the development of aquaculture in 5 lakh acres in coming three years in the State.

The Chief Secretary while reviewing the aquaculture development said that it will benefit the farmers by increasing their income 3 to 4 times.

He held a meeting at BRKR Bhavan on Thursday with Fisheries and related department officials on steps to be taken for the development of aquaculture in the State where surface water is abundantly available. He suggested several steps for development of aqua culture as a major income generating activity.

Somesh said that aquaculture clusters will be developed in 7 districts i.e., Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Gadwal, Karimnagar and Peddapalli. District level committees headed by District Collectors will take initiative to sensitise farmers about profitable aquaculture.

Suitable aqua seed farms will be developed at regional level and also promote shrimp farming along with fish farming.