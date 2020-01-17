Armoor: Huge bundobust at counting centers

Armoor: District Collector C Narayana Reddy said that heavy bundobust has been set up where election material was stored after visiting counting centre at Government Degree College in Pipri of Armoor district on Friday.

He reviewed with the relevant authorities about the arrangements for distribution, reception and counting centres for conducting municipal elections of Armoor municipality.

He ordered the officials to set up CCRV cameras in the counting hall and in the strong room; to set up separate barricades for the agents, who will come to the counting centres and for the counting staff; the RDO was told to coordinate with the police authorities and make security arrangements. RDO Srinivas, Municipal Commissioner Sailaja, College Principal and others accompanied the Collector.