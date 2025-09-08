Army Southern Command chief holds talks with CM on boosting military-civil synergy

Hyderabad: In a significant step towards enhancing coordination between the armed forces and civil administration, Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, AVSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command, met with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Saturday for a strategic dialogue focused on regional security and development.

The meeting underscored the importance of Military-Civil Fusion, with both leaders engaging in substantive discussions on internal security, veteran welfare, disaster response, and developmental initiatives. Emphasis was placed on strengthening mechanisms for law and order, improving intelligence sharing, and ensuring preparedness to counter emerging challenges in the region.

A key focus of the interaction was Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR). Both the Army Commander and the Chief Minister explored ways to integrate military and civil resources for swift and effective response during natural calamities and emergencies. The Indian Army’s role in past relief operations was acknowledged with appreciation, highlighting its commitment to public service beyond conventional defense duties.

The welfare of veterans was also a central theme, with discussions aimed at safeguarding the dignity and well-being of ex-servicemen and their families. Initiatives to improve access to support services and honor the contributions of retired personnel were identified as shared priorities.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy commended the Indian Army’s unwavering support and reaffirmed the state’s commitment to deepening collaboration with the armed forces. Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth reiterated Southern Command’s dedication to being a reliable partner in both national security and regional progress. “The Indian Army remains a pillar of support not only in safeguarding the nation but also in contributing meaningfully to the prosperity of Telangana,” Lt Gen Seth stated.

This high-level engagement reflects a growing commitment to robust Military-Civil integration, reinforcing the Indian Army’s evolving role in nation-building and community resilience across Telangana.