Live
Just In
Arogyasri Services Halted in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Due to Unpaid Dues
Arogyasri services in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been suspended as private hospitals face Rs. 3,000 crore in unpaid dues. Patients are facing difficulties as hospitals demand more money and struggle with financial issues.
Arogyasri services in Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana have been stopped because the government owes a lot of money to the private hospitals. These hospitals have not been giving services to Arogyasri patients for almost two weeks, which is causing big problems for people who need treatment.
In Andhra Pradesh, hospitals are owed nearly Rs. 3,000 crore. The government promised to pay, but hasn't yet. As a result, hospitals stopped most treatments except emergencies, and many patients have to pay more.
In Telangana, hospitals also stopped Arogyasri services because they haven't been paid. Despite the government's promises, nothing has been done. Hospitals are asking the government to pay so they can keep helping people.
The situation is making it very hard for people who need treatment, as hospitals are asking them for more money, and some are even running out of money to pay their staff and buy medicines.