Arrangements for counting of votes should be robust - Collector Uday Kumar

NagarKurnool Nellikonda Agriculture Market Yard will be held on the 4th of the next month under the Nagar Kurnool Parliament Constituency's Allampur, Gadwal, wanaparthi, Kollapur, Achampeta, Kalwakurthy returning officer District Election Officer Collector Uday Kumar, wanaparthi Collector Tejas Nandalal Power.s Examined.

He saw the strongrooms and counting arrangements on Thursday evening. On this occasion, several instructions were given to the concerned authorities. Security was discussed with police officials.

They want to continue continuous vigilance at strongrooms. Others are advised to do inspections without entering. It is suggested that 14 tables should be set up for each constituency in order to conduct constituency wise counting.

All arrangements related to counting were ordered to be carried out in full swing. The collector was accompanied by several officials of additional collectors of wanaparthi, Gadwal and NagarKurnool districts.