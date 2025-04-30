Live
- Ashok Mahapatra receives Padma Shri award
- Non-refund of service charges: CCPA serves notices to 5 Delhi restaurants
- Modi’s ‘gayab’ post on X: ‘Sar tan se juda’ inherent to Cong ideology, says Bhatia
- ‘Thakurani Yatra’ ends with pomp and gaiety
- Mercury breaches 46 degree mark in Jaisalmer; Barmer touches 46.4
- Maya defends Akash’s return, asks party workers to back him
- Quarrel between two groups in UP turns violent, 1 dead
- Rahul discusses projects in Raebareli, to visit Amethi today
- SP leaders sound like Pak spokesmen: Yogi
- This is time of war, says Haryana Minister Anil Vij
Arrangements inspected for Minister Ponguleti’s visit today
Wanaparthy: Minister for Revenue, Information and Public Relations Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, is scheduled to visit Wanaparthy district on April 30. District Collector Adarsh Surabhi has instructed officials to make elaborate arrangements to ensure the success of the tour. On Tuesday morning, he visited the venues in the district where the minister will be participating, including the helipad. Later, the collector met officials and provided necessary directions.
As part of the minister’s visit, the new PG students hostel and faculty building at Wanaparthy Government Medical College will be inaugurated. A model Indiramma house set up in the mandal development office complex will also be launched. Foundation will be laid for the gram panchayat buildings of Revally, Edula and Srirangapur villages.