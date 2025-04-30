  • Menu
Arrangements inspected for Minister Ponguleti’s visit today

Wanaparthy: Minister for Revenue, Information and Public Relations Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, is scheduled to visit Wanaparthy district on April 30. District Collector Adarsh Surabhi has instructed officials to make elaborate arrangements to ensure the success of the tour. On Tuesday morning, he visited the venues in the district where the minister will be participating, including the helipad. Later, the collector met officials and provided necessary directions.

As part of the minister’s visit, the new PG students hostel and faculty building at Wanaparthy Government Medical College will be inaugurated. A model Indiramma house set up in the mandal development office complex will also be launched. Foundation will be laid for the gram panchayat buildings of Revally, Edula and Srirangapur villages.

