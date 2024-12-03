Arrangements on track for CM’s Cup 2024 from Dec 7

Hyderabad: The Telangana Sports Authority is making extensive arrangements to organise the CM’s Cup 2024 from December 7 to January 2.

As per the directions of the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, with the aim of making Telangana the number one sports State, the Sports Authority was taking all steps to make the event a grand success. Sports persons have been requested to register at http://cmcup2024.telangana.gov.in before December 7 to make this sports festival a success. The talent of each athlete participating in the competitions is evaluated and encouraged.

The innovative initiatives of CM’s Cup 2024 include the first-ever gram panchayat-level sports fest—from villages to the world stage and para games—a step towards inclusivity and equality. There are three categories: sub junior, junior, and senior, honouring talent at every stage. There will be 36 sports disciplines showcasing Olympic sports alongside traditional sports.

They will also be introducing next-gen tech through the online registrations, live match videos, and live digital through the Games Management System (GMS) at the State level. Transparency is being maintained to ensure fairness and integrity at every level. A holistic approach will be taken to nurture talent with robust feedback mechanisms sustaining the momentum built by the CM’s Cup 2024. Post-game analysis and research reports for future planning will also be done.