Arrival of Sammakka sends devotees into frenzy

Medaram (Mulugu): The Chilukalagutta hilly forest, the abode of deity Sammakka, was the cynosure of all eyes on Thursday, the second day of Sammakka Saralamma jatara. The tiny Medaram village, which customarily transforms into a bustling town during the jatara, came alive at the sighting of tribal priests emerging from Chilukalagutta with deity Sammakka, who is in the form of Kumkum Bharani (vermillion casket).



It was a huge task for the tribal priests as the road leading to altars (gaddelu in local parlance) was choc-a-block with devotees jostling with each other to have a glimpse of the deity Sammakka.

It may be noted here that people could only see the deity only after the hereditary priests emerged from the Chilukalagutta. The ritual before bringing the deity was totally a private affair of the priests. It's said that there was a 200-meter sorangam (tunnel) and it was the abode of deity Sammakka for centuries.

Thereafter, the three gunshots by the local police boss marks the arrival of deity Sammakka in a procession. It was Mulugu Superintendent of Police Sangramsingh G Patil who fired the gunshots for the second successive time at the biennial jatara.

On the way to altars, the procession took a lot of time with the devotees rolling on the road with folded hands. The belief is such that the devotees want priests to walk over them. With the increasing crescendo of drumbeats, several women went into the trance as they were possessed by the deity.

After reaching the altars, the priests tied the vermillion casket to a bamboo pole, representing Sammakka. It was a huge experience for the devotees who were fortunate to be there.

The legend has it that years of drought forced feudatory tribal king Pagididda Raju skip the tribute to Kakatiya rulers. Enraged over it, Kakatiya forces attacked the tribals on the banks of Sampenga Vagu. Pagididda, his son Jampanna, daughters Saralamma and Nagulamma, and Govindarajulu (Saralamma's husband) all die in the war.

It was left to Sammakka who gave Kakatiyas a run for their money. Finally, grievously injured Sammakka disappears into the thickets of Chilakalgutta, cursing Kakatiyas to perish and promising the tribals to protect them forever.

When her tribe Koyas searched for her, they found a red ochre box, her bangles and pug marks of a tigress. Incidentally, it was exactly the place where she was found as an infant to a Koya dora. Since then, the Koyas and Vadderas have been holding the jatara in memory of Sammakka and Saralamma.