Bhupalpally: Aruna inaugurates BJP office in Bhupalli

BJP national vice-president DK Aruna along with the BJP State spokesperson Chandupatla Keerti Reddy inaugurated the newly-constructed party office in Bhupalpally on Friday. She said that efforts are on to strengthen the activities by constructing party offices in all district headquarters. "The BJP will clinch power in the next elections as people are ready to send BRS packing. The BRS government failed to fulfill the aspirations of the people who believed good days after the formation of Telangana," Aruna said. She said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao fully utilised his power to amass assets for his family members.





Referring to the question paper leak of TSPSC group-I and other examinations, Aruna said that they have been exerting pressure on the State government to handover inquiry responsibility to a national agency. "KCR betrayed the unemployed youth who have been preparing for the competitive examinations for many years," Aruna said, accusing the TSPSC of playing with the lives of jobless. She appealed to people to notice the 'misdeeds' of the KCR government. BJP Jayashankar Bhupalpally district president K Yugadeeshwar, Vennampally Papaiah, A Ganapthi, D Rajender, B Ravi, C Anna Reddy, Uday Prakash, S Madhusudan Reddy, Kambala Rajaiah and T Ram Reddy were among others present.



