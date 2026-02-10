As poll campaigning ends, officials told to keep strict vigil on use of phones, SM

The State Election Commission (SEC) has asked political parties not to use mobile phones or social media for election campaigns and has also directed Collectors to immediately take action against violators after the canvassing deadline ended at 5 pm on Monday.

The State Election Commission officials issued a circular to the District Collectors and district election authorities, instructing them to intimate media houses and ensure strict compliance with the instructions.

SEC Secretary G Lingaya Naik said that as per Section 209 of the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019, no person shall convene, hold, attend, join or address any public meeting or procession in connection with an election, or display any election matter to the public through cinematography, television or other similar apparatus, or propagate any election matter to the public by holding, or by arranging the holding of, any musical concert or theatrical performance or any other entertainment or amusement with a view to attract members of the public thereto, in any polling area during the forty-eight hours prior to the time fixed for the conclusion of the poll for any election in that polling area.

The Secretary said that election campaigning, in whatever form and manner prescribed under the law, shall end at 5 pm on February 9 in all Urban Local Bodies where elections are notified. Any contravention of this provision of law is an offence punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both under Section 209(2) of the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019.

The Secretary said that the use of mobile phones and social media for election campaigning is covered under Section 209(1)(b) of the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019. All contesting candidates, political parties, campaign managers and managers in charge of electronic media should take note of this and implement it strictly to comply with the provisions of law, the Secretary said.