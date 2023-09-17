Asad’s throwback to merger of Hyd State

Hyderabad: All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, MP, on Sunday said that ‘Razakars’ have gone to Pakistan, ‘wafadars’ (loyalists) have remained in India; ‘now it is time to send the supporters of Godse and Savarkar. He hit back at the RSS and the BJP, which call AIMIM party of ‘Razakars’.

Observing the National Integration Day on the anniversary of erstwhile Hyderabad State’s merger with the Union, AIMIM took out a grand ‘Tiranga Bike Rally’. Asad visited Dargah Yousufain, Nampally, and led the rally on his top-end bike from the dargah at 1 pm and ended at hockey grounds (Eidgah Bilali) with a grand public meeting.

Roads in the central part of the city resembled an ocean of heads and tri-colour flags, as several thousands, specially youngsters, gathered for the rally and celebrated the day. Party MLAs, corporators, leaders from Maharashtra, including advocate Waris Pathan, and activists participated in the rally.

Addressing the participants, Asad hit back at the RSS and the BJP, which describe his party as of ‘Razakars’, or supporters of the Nizam who were opposed to Hyderabad State’s accession to the Union. He reiterated that ‘Razakars’ left the country and those loyal to the country chose to live here.

The Hyderabad MP explained the circumstances that led to the State-India merger, the emergence of separate Telangana. He said “AIMIM is led by people who are successors of Turrebaaz Khan and Maulvi Allauddin who lost their lives fighting the British during the first War of Independence, but not of Qasim Rizvi, the head of Razakars.”

He said the Razakars were violent towards the Hindus. ‘Doras were cruel to dalits in villages. Referring to the Pandit Sunderlal Commission report, he said more than 20,000 Muslims were killed during ‘Police Action’ famous as ‘Operation Polo’.

Reading from the report, he said “I wanted to remind you that there were Hindus who saved Muslims by guarding them in their houses. I urge youngsters to refer to the report once to know the history and the police action.” he added.

Targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is in the city, Asad said he (Shah) claims that the police action was designed and implemented by the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhai Patel, without shedding a drop of blood and forcing the ‘Nizam’s Razakar army’ to surrender. He accused him of lying like India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Hitting out at the saffron party, he said the “Razakars ran away, wafadars (loyalists) have remained in India; now it’s time to send the supporters of Godse and Savarkar. “The wafadars are here and facing BJPs mob lynching and are not ready to leave and will fight to live in the country.”

Asad said “Razvi was president of Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and he wanted the Hyderabad State to be merged with Pakistan. The MIM was banned after Hyderabad acceded to India following the military action. “This is Abdul Wahid Owaisi’s party which always has an unwavering belief in the Constitution,” he asserted. ‘My grandfather Abdul Wahid Owaisi who revived MIM with a new constitution.” The MIM was originally founded in 1927 to promote socio-economic and educational development of Muslims.

He added this grand celebration of ‘National Integration Day’ is not only a testament to AIMIM’s historical significance, but also a strategic move as the party gears up for the forthcoming State Assembly elections.