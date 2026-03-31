ASHA workers protest, demand Rs 18,000 minimum wage

Miryalguda (Nalgonda): Demanding the implementation of a minimum wage of Rs18,000, the ASHA workers staged a protest in Miryalaguda town of Nalgonda district on Monday. The protest was held in front of the Gandhi statue in the town, where the workers organised a dharna to highlight their concerns. The workers said that they have been providing services for several years without receiving adequate wages.

They urged the government to immediately implement a minimum salary of Rs 18,000 to ensure financial security for their efforts. In addition to wage demands, the ASHA workers called on the government to provide job security and take necessary steps to reduce their workload.