At Bhadradri, Godavari Level Reaches 43 feet & First Warning Issued

After Wreaking havoc in North Telangana districts, the Godavari River is coursing down as a massive deluge, thus keeping the people in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on their toes. The level of Godavari, today, it has reached around 43 feet. Due to this, the officials have issued a first warning.



As the volume of water, is increasing the official stay put in offices throughout the night and supervise the evacuation of people to safer places. They have already set up about 11 relief centers in Bhadrachalam.

Officials have advised, to get help, they can contact the above number 93929 19743, they can also whatsapp photos. People, who are residing in low lying areas, have already moved to rehabilitation centres. For emergency services, to reach the officials, you can contact control room, dialing the below number, 08744 241950, 08743 23244 .