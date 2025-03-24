Attempted assault on woman in MMTS train near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A shocking incident of attempted sexual assault took place on a local MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport System) train travelling from Secunderabad to Medchal. The incident occurred in a women’s coach where a young woman was allegedly attacked by a man.

At the time of the attack, the coach had two other female passengers who disembarked at Alwal station, leaving the young woman alone. Seizing the opportunity, the accused approached her and attempted to assault her. In a desperate bid to escape, the victim jumped from the moving train near Kompally, sustaining severe injuries. She was immediately rushed to Gandhi Hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment.

Police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage from multiple stations along the train’s route to identify the accused. Authorities are urging passengers to report any suspicious activity to ensure the safety of women travelling on public transport.