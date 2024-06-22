Auctioning coal blocks will lead to SCCL privatisation: KTR to Revanth

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday asked why the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy government was not questioning the Union Government on direct allocations of mines (exempting from auctioning) to PSUs in Gujarat and Orissa by NDA government. Why Telangana PSUs were not being given the same treatment, he asked.

The BRS leader took to X to question the Chief Minister on the auction of coal mines. KTR said, “As PCC president and MP, in 2021, you had demanded the Union government to stop the auction of coal blocks and transfer the four coal blocks to Singareni Collieries. Now as Chief Minister, to the absolute dismay of people of Telangana, you have sent your Deputy CM to participate and promote the auctions that you and Congress party had opposed vociferously in the past!! Can you explain the reasons for this change of heart and compulsions (if any) that may have led to this?? Do you not agree that auctioning of Telangana coal blocks will essentially pave the way for eventual privatisation of Singareni under the guise of disinvestment? Why is your government not questioning the Union government on direct allocations of mines (exempting from auctioning) to PSUs in Gujarat & Orissa by NDA Govt? Why Telangana PSU is not being given the same treatment?”