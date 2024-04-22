  • Menu
Authorities on high alert after leopard kills buffalo calf

Leopard kills a buffalo calf in Maddur mandal of Narayanpet district, forest officals and villagers on high alert.
Highlights

Mahabubnagar: In a startling incident in the village of Pediripadu, Maddur Mandal, a leopard was sighted prowling the area. The predator struck during...

Mahabubnagar: In a startling incident in the village of Pediripadu, Maddur Mandal, a leopard was sighted prowling the area. The predator struck during the night, targeting and fatally attacking a buffalo calf owned by farmer Ramajaneyulu.

Locals wasted no time in alerting the forest officials about the alarming encounter. Promptly responding to the distress call, forest department authorities investigated the scene. After careful examination, they determined that the leopard was indeed responsible for the attack and subsequent killing.

“The leopard is on the prowl in the village areas adjacent to the Pediripadu forest region in Maddur. We have alerted the villagers to not leave their cattle in the farms and put them in safer areas. We have also informed the people not to venture outside during nights in the surrounding regions of the forest areas. We are very soon going to trap the leopard and accordingly plan to set up a trap cage in the forest,” informed the forest officials.

