Auto, cab, lorry unions hail CM KCR for fitness penalty waiver

Hyderabad: Auto, Cab and Lorry Union leaders have welcomed the KCR government's decision to exempt Rs 50 fitness late penalty and are holding public meetings thanking the Chief Minister. The drivers are raising slogans like "KCR Zindabad" "Desh ka Neta kaisa ho? KCR Jaisa ho".

Following issue of GO Ms No 29, dated July 12, hundreds of vehicles fitness test is being conducted at every RTA zonal office in the GHMC area and elsewhere in the State. A meeting of auto drivers was held on Secunderabad Railway station premises on July 14, another meeting was held on South Zone RTA office premises, Bandlaguda on the same day. The third meeting was held at Mehdipatnam on July 16.

Mohd Amanullah Khan, MA Saleem, A Sattireddy and Mirza Rafathullah Baig, leaders of Telangana Auto, Cab & Lorry Unions JAC, in a statement have welcomed the decision of the TRS government to exempt Rs 50 fitness penalty altogether in respect of transport vehicles at all categories, including autos and KCR by doing so has made permanent place in every driver's heart and they will remain ever grateful to him.

They reminded that a few months back, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had also exempted the two and three wheeler drivers 75% of the pending traffic challans' amount and everyone had appreciated his decision. But this time, the Chief Minister went far ahead and extended 100% fitness penalty waiver not only in respect of below 15 years transport vehicles, but also above 15 years vehicles.