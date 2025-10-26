Awareness camp on infection at Ajara Hospitals held

Hanamkonda: Ajara Hospitals organised the ‘ICAP 2.0 – 2025’ (Infection Control Awareness Programme) on Saturday, focusing on ‘Strengthening Infection Resilience – Building Safer Hospitals.’ The event featured expert talks, workshops, and competitions on infection control and patient safety. In a statement, Managing Director Dr Siva Subrahmanyam Bandaru said the programme aims to promote a culture of safety and improve infection control practices in hospitals. Winners received certificates and ‘Infection Control Champion’ badges for their active participation.