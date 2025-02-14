Awareness Conference by Scientists for Farmers on High-Yielding Maize Crop

Nagar kurnool: A Field Day program was organized in Khanapur village, Bijinapally Mandal, as part of the first-tier demonstration of a new maize variety developed by the Maize Research Institute, Rajendranagar, under the supervision of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Palem, according to Dr. T. Prabhakar Reddy, Coordinator of KVK.

Speaking at the event, Dr. M. Sujatha, Principal Scientist, emphasized that farmers should adopt high-yielding maize varieties. She also advised them to follow proper management practices at the right time to maximize their profits.

Dr. T. Prabhakar Reddy highlighted that maize is a crop with high yield potential, and proper nutrient management plays a crucial role in achieving better productivity. He also stressed the importance of crop rotation for sustainable farming.

During the program, Dr. Mallayya, Senior Scientist, provided comprehensive insights into disease management, while Dr. Vanishree explained strategies for pest control. Additionally, Dr. Samatha Parameshwari elaborated on various techniques to enhance crop yield.

Scientists from the Maize Research Institute and KVK Palem, along with 100 farmers, participated in this event.