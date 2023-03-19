Awareness programme on CPR conducted

An awareness programme on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was conducted Jyotishmati Engineering College on Saturday. The event was held under the aegis the aegis of Indian Red Cross Society and Jyotishmati Institute of Technology and Science NSS (National Service Scheme) Cell. Indian Red Cross Society, Karimnagar chapter chairman Keshav Reddy, secretary Radhakrishna Reddy, Dr Rajendra Prasad and Dr Sai Charan Garlu attended the programme and informed the students about the recent cardiac arrests and preventive measures.





Dr Rajendraprasad made the students aware with a power point presentation that when a person's heart stops beating or the lungs were not in a state of breathing, the CPR emergency procedure has to be performed to immediately restore those actions. A demo session was given to the students to show that cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is an emergency life-saving procedure when the heart stops beating and that CPR could save people who have suffered a heart attack from a life-threatening situation.





College principal Dr K Srinivasa Rao said that CPR awareness programme was very useful to save the lives of others so that we do not panic when cardiac arrest occurs. Secretary of Indian Red Cross Society Radhakrishna Reddy called upon students to donate blood and save the lives of others. NSS Coordinators Dr. Pranitha, Bhagya, Satish Chandra and representatives of Kia Hospital participated in this programme.