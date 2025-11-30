Awareness Programme on the Draft New Seed Act 2025 Held in Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwal: An awareness programme on the draft New Seed Act 2025 was conducted at the Mini Conference Hall of the Integrated District Offices Complex in Jogulamba Gadwal district under the supervision of the District Agriculture Officer, Sakriya Naik. Speaking on the occasion, he stated that the programme was organized to educate stakeholders about the proposed provisions of the new legislation.

The initiative, jointly undertaken by Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University and the District Agriculture Department, aims to gather opinions and suggestions from various stakeholders. The Government of India has proposed the New Seed Act 2025 in accordance with the present agricultural and crop cultivation conditions across the country.

Explaining the objectives of the proposed legislation, officials noted that the Act seeks to regulate the quality of seeds and nursery plants more effectively, ensuring that farmers receive high-quality and reliable seed material on a large scale. It is designed to curb issues related to poor-quality seeds and counterfeit seed distribution, while also simplifying seed import procedures. Importantly, the Act intends to safeguard farmers’ rights and ensure that they are protected from fraudulent practices.

District Agriculture Officer Sakriya Naik further stated that the proposed Act contains clear provisions to take legal action against individuals or agencies involved in violations, especially concerning trade-related irregularities. Before the Bill is presented in Parliament, discussions are being held with various stakeholders and beneficiaries to incorporate their recommendations and suggestions into the final draft, ensuring a more effective and inclusive law.

Addressing the gathering, KVK Scientist Dr. Suresh said that the draft Act comprises ten chapters and forty-eight sections. He emphasized that the Act empowers the government to regulate only those seed varieties that are officially recognized and notified.

The programme witnessed participation from District Horticulture Officer Akbar Basha, Agriculture Officers, G.K. Eranna (President, All India Kisan Union – Gadwal unit), representatives from Aiza and Gattu FPOs, seed companies, dealers, and other stakeholders.

The session concluded with a call for collective efforts to ensure quality seed distribution and stronger protection for farmers across the district.