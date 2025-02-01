Awe-inspiring Ram Mandir replica draws crowds at Prayagraj

Designed and crafted by Tollywood Art Director Ramana Vanka, this exceptional masterpiece, half the size of the original, provides devotees at Kumbh Mela with a chance to experience the divine presence of Lord Ram even if they are not able to visit the original temple at Ayodhya

Hyderabad: The grandeur of the Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj has been further elevated with a stunning replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, drawing thousands of devotees daily. This intricate and awe-inspiring structure has been designed and crafted by renowned Tollywood Production Designer and Art Director Ramana Vanka.

One of Ramana's most remarkable accomplishments is conceptualizing and executing the construction of this breathtaking replica at the sacred confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers at Triveni Sangam. The temple, built using traditional Indian architectural techniques and materials, serves as both an architectural masterpiece and a profound representation of India’s spiritual and cultural heritage.

Ramana was entrusted with the responsibility of creating the Ram Mandir replica as a centerpiece of entertainment zone. The primary aim was to provide devotees with a chance to experience the divine presence of Lord Ram, even if they are unable to visit the original temple in Ayodhya. Astonishingly, despite never having visited the actual Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Ramana relied solely on his visualization, creative expertise, and two decades of experience in the field to design replicas. His ability to craft such a detailed and captivating structure stands as a testament to his exceptional artistry, technical mastery, and boundless imagination.

The construction of this architectural marvel was no small feat. A team of approximately 110 skilled carpenters and technicians worked tirelessly to bring Ramana’s vision to life. The project commenced on December 29 and reached completion by January 22. The materials used to construct the replica include bamboo, foam sheets, and fiber, with bamboo forming the primary structural foundation. The replica, scaled down to 50% of the original temple’s dimensions, stands at an impressive 81 feet in height.

Reflecting on the challenges faced during the construction, Ramana Vanka, who also serves as the President of the Telugu Cine Art Directors Association, revealed, “The climate posed a significant challenge, and our team worked tirelessly until 2 am on many nights. The immense height of the structure made it particularly difficult to secure the bamboo framework. However, with Lord Ram’s blessings, we overcame every obstacle and completed the temple within the given timeframe. We made every effort to incorporate key architectural elements from the original Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.”

As the Maha Kumbh Mela draws to a close, the replica temple is set to be dismantled in March. However, its impact on the hearts of the visiting devotees will remain indelible. For those unable to travel to Ayodhya, this sacred installation has provided an unparalleled opportunity to experience a glimpse of the revered temple.

Ramana Vanka’s illustrious career spans numerous acclaimed film projects and art installations, including the National Award-winning film Shatamanam Bhavati. With this latest creation, he continues to leave an indelible mark in the realm of artistic excellence and spiritual expression.