"Ayija Hosts 117th Mann Ki Baat Program: PM Modi Highlights Milestones and Initiatives".

Gadwal : Under the leadership of Ayija town BJP General Secretary Kampati Bhagat Reddy, the 117th edition of the Mann Ki Baat program was viewed by residents of Bharat Nagar Colony in Ayija Municipality.

During this program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed several important topics and extended New Year greetings to the citizens of India. Highlighting the arrival of 2025, he proudly mentioned that January 26, 2025, would mark the 75th anniversary of the implementation of the Indian Constitution. He stated that the Constitution serves as a guiding light, enabling him to communicate with the people of the nation today.

The Prime Minister also announced that the grand Kumbh Mela would be held in Prayagraj starting January 13, 2025, with extensive preparations underway. For the first time, an AI chatbot will be utilized during the Kumbh Mela event, signifying a technological advancement in managing the massive event.

In addition, Modi urged children to explore the popular animation series KTB Bharat Hai Hum, now available on Doordarshan and other OTT platforms. He noted that the second season of the series is out and highlights the stories of unsung heroes from India's freedom struggle, making it a must-watch for young viewers.

The program was attended by Town Secretary Pradeep Swamy, Veeresh, and other BJP leaders, along with enthusiastic participation from the local community.
















