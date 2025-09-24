Azim Premji Foundation launches scholarship to empower girls in TG

Hyderabad: In a significant move to promote inclusive higher education, the Azim Premji Foundation has introduced a dedicated scholarship programme aimed at supporting girl students across Telangana. The initiative, announced in coordination with the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), seeks to address financial barriers that prevent academically talented girls from pursuing college education.

Disclosing this on Tuesday, TGCHE, Chairman Prof V Balakista Reddy, while addressing the media, said, under the scheme, 15,000 eligible girl students will receive an annual scholarship of Rs 30,000 until the completion of their degree. The programme is open to those who have completed their 10th and 12th grades from government institutions and have secured admission in the first year of diploma, undergraduate, engineering, or MBBS courses in recognized colleges or universities for the academic year 2025–26.

The scholarship is designed to benefit students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder their academic aspirations. Applicants are required to submit a set of documents including recent passport-size photographs, Aadhaar card, bank account details, academic mark sheets, and proof of admission. All submissions must be made online, with no application fee involved.

Officials from TGCHE have urged educational institutions, community leaders, and stakeholders to disseminate information about the programme widely so that deserving students across the state can avail themselves of this opportunity. “This initiative reflects a commitment to equity in education and the empowerment of young women through sustained academic support,” stated a spokesperson from the Council.

The Azim Premji Foundation, known for its long-standing work in education and social development, has emphasized that the scholarship is part of its broader mission to foster systemic change and promote access to quality education for all.

Interested candidates can apply through the Foundation’s official website: https://azimpremjifoundation.org/what-we-do/education/azim-premji-scholarship