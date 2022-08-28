Baby girl with congenital anomaly abandoned in Warangal

Jangaon: In an unfortunate incident, an infant with a congenital anomaly was abandoned at a chicken centre on the Kanchanapally road at Raghunathpally mandal centre on Sunday.

It is said that the baby was aged just two to three days. It is suspected that the parents or relatives of the baby had abandoned her as she was born with a big tumor on her head. Authorities said the round mass with 10 cm circumference protruding from the occipital region was a congenital anomaly.

However, the baby is active and the other vital organs are stable, according to the lab reports. The baby weighing around 2.5 kg was was shifted to Raghunathpally PHC and put under observation.