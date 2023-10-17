Bahadurpura most neglected yet no one question AIMIM

♦ Locals await promised infra projects, experiencing deteriorating civic conditions

♦ Only 40 per cent development compared to other Old City segments

♦ Critical needs include water, sewage, SW drain system, healthcare, and fencing

♦ Project delays persist, with Bahadurpura flyover taking four years to complete

♦ Uneven roads frustrate residents, demanding attention from leaders and authorities

♦ NH 7 stretches from Bahadurpura to Aramghar Zoo Park in dire condition

♦ Slums plagued by encroachments, sewage overflow, and piled-up garbage

♦ Vulnerability to water logging persists due to outdated infrastructure

Hyderabad: Once again AIMIM proposes to go to people and seek votes without a manifesto. The 96 year old party says they don’t need any manifesto like other parties since their leaders were constantly among people and know what they want.

But the irony is that Bahadurpura constituency continues to be one of the most neglected segments in the Old city. It had notseen any significant developmental activity. People of this area say that except assurances, no concrete initiatives have been taken to improve the condition.

They rue that while several areas of city were well developed, Bahadurpura has been a witness to empty promises. Leaders had promised to see that infra projects would come to this constituency but instead the civic infrastructure has been deteriorating. Only 40 percent of development is seen here, Mohammed Ahmed, a social activist told Hans India.

Ahmed said still most of the localities in the constituency do not have water pipeline connection, no proper sewage network, no upgradation of SW drains, nalas overflow, there is no fencing, and health care facilities are zero.

What ever works are started they progressat a slow pace. Bahadurpura flyover which was less than a kilometer took four years to be ready and the ongoing construction of Bahadurpura - Aramghar flyover might take more than 2 years to get completed. This is due to negligence and ignored by both representatives and administrators,” said some residents.

They expressed their ire over uneven roads and complained that they have tosuffer damage to vehicles and driving become a night mare due to badroads. One has to search for proper road, a resident quipped. All pleas to the authorities and leaders fell on deaf ears. As AIMIM does not have a manifesto, no one question them regarding non fulfilment of promises.

Juniad Ahmed, a resident of Bahadurpura said that the entire stretch of 6 km from Bahadurpura near zoo park Aramghar is in horrible condition, also it is a NH 7. “We have been facing this for the last 5 years. Other side of the city has the best infra,” he added.

Expressing concern over lack of basic amenities, the residents of Bahadurpura say they are being ignored. said Masood Quadri, a resident of Kishan Bagh.

Moreover, the slums in the segment have been replete with encroachments, overflowing sewage, and garbage piled up. The areas like Tadban, Teegalkunta, Nawab Sahab Kunta, Vattepally, Purana Pul, Asad Baba Nagar, Madina Nagar, Kishan Bagh remain the same and are lagging behind.

Many low-lying areas are still vulnerable to heavy water logging during monsoon season.

“This has been haunting us for years, the authorities are yet to take up modernisation of the pipelines, widening of drains or even desilting of nalas regularly,” said Shabbir, a resident of Kishan Bagh. Mohammed Bin Jabbar said “I am used to visiting Fatima Nagar - Vattepally for the last 20 years, but nothing new has happened in that locality. Nothing has changed for the last two decades.”