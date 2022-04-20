Bal Utsav announces entry into Telangana

Hyderabad: Bal Utsav, an education-based NGO on Wednesday announced its entry into State of Telangana. The NGO is reported to be involved in revitalising government schools via flagship programmes like Sampoorna Shaala and iShaala. With these programmes, the NGO concentrates on school infrastructure, water, sanitation, hygiene, teacher developemtnand the scholarships. The Bal Utsav focuses to replicate its iShaala in Mandal Praja Parishad Primary School (MPPPS) in Nizampet and later move on to other schools in Telangana. It is mention here that the iShaala are model schools specially established for children pursuing education in government schools. These iShaala modelled internet-powered classrooms will be implemented in the government schools. Bal Utsav plans to replicate its model in more than 300 government schools in State.

Bal Utsav, through its iShaala aims to bring interactive mode of learning by making partnerships with the content providers to provide age-content available and enable blended for students.

The content can be accessed either from persona; devices or the Smart TVs and Tabs made available for teachers and the schools. It is to be noted here that the State government is gearing up to set up smart classrooms to train the students as well as the teachers to adapt new model of learning. The NGO will first equip the Nizampet MPPPS with Smart TVs that are pre-loaded with the content. The NGO will provide the teachers with Tabs for the functioning of classes within the community in case of lockdown.

Ramesh Balasundaram, Co-founder and Director of Bal Utsav said that the NGO is reshaping the landscape of education with Sampoorna Shaala and iShaala. In 10 years, the NGO has successfully brought life-changing education to children. The NGO is looking forward to positively impact the children studying in the Government Schools and ensure they have access to quality education.

Binu Verma, another Co-founder of Bal Utsav said that the NGO has a long term view and strategy for the operations in Telangana. The NGO wants to create the ability to help more children get effective education, Binu Verma added.

It is reported that NGO has partnered with more than 100 to transform public school education. It is learnt more than 200 Government schools were benefited under the two programme in Karnataka.