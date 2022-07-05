Bandh of educational institutions successful

Shadnagar: ABVP leaders and convener of Shamshabad division (SFD) Putnala Saikumar has expressed his concern that the State government has announced that it will provide infrastructure and provide quality education in public educational institutions through the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme but has limited itself to mere announcements and failed to implement. As per the call of State ABVP, the bandh of educational institutions in Shadnagar was successful on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Sai Kumar said that since the beginning of the academic year, today government schools are grossly negligent in providing minimum facilities, textbooks and school dresses, similarly, the State government has not taken a single step forward even though the Education Minister herself announced that the State government will implement the Fee Control Act (FCA) to control the exploitation of private corporate fees. ABVP strongly condemned the government's neglect of public schools and the government's careless attitude towards private corporate schools looting. They demanded that infrastructure should be provided in government schools and quality education should be provided to the students, textbooks and dresses should be provided to the students in government schools immediately and steps should be taken to implement the FCA in the State immediately.

Members of the State executive committee Kurwagadda Banu Prasad, Sandeep, Jagadish, Ajay, Ganesh and others were present.