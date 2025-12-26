Bandi blows lid off corrupt Cong mantris

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has levelled sensational allegations against the Congress government in Telangana, claiming that two to three ministers in the Cabinet have been exploiting legal loopholes to amass thousands of crores of rupees illegally.

In a chat with media persons at the BJP’s state office here on Thursday, Bandi Sanjay claimed that intelligence reports had “already confirmed the irregularities” and asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party will soon “expose” the misdeeds of these ministers. “At the right time, we will fight against the Congress’ corruption and irregularities,” he declared.

Bandi Sanjay criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s recent remarks against former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), calling them “undignified”.

“It is not right to use such language while holding the Chief Minister’s post. He should behave with dignity,” Sanjay said, adding that the people of Telangana were widely discussing the Chief Minister’s comments. KCR’s family has been the greatest misfortune for Telangana, he said, and accused them of “ruining the state and confining KCR to his farmhouse”.

On issues concerning TG’s share of the Krishna river waters, Bandi Sanjay alleged that KCR was responsible for agreeing to a reduced allocation of 299 TMC out of 575 TMC, citing statements made by then Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Apex Committee meeting.

Turning to governance at the grassroots level, Bandi Sanjay slammed the Congress government for failing to provide adequate funds to panchayats. He ridiculed the promise of Rs. 5 lakh per panchayat, insisting that each should receive at least Rs. 1 crore. Mentioning that Rs. 3,005 crore is being allocated by the central government, he accused the state government of “diverting funds” and failing to implement the promised six guarantees.

Bandi Sanday claimed that Congress MLAs were frustrated and “on the verge of revolt”, after holding internal meetings over dissent. He claimed that, though the BJP had submitted reports on irregularities during the KCR government, no action was taken, particularly regarding the “Rs. 1 lakh crore scam” in the execution of the Kaleshwaram project.

“Why was the investigation limited to only Rs. 9,000 crore worth of irregularities? Who is being protected?” he asked. On the phone-tapping controversy, Sanjay likened it to a “TV serial,” while accusing KCR’s family of involvement and claiming that over 6,000 people’s phones had been tapped. He vowed that the BJP would proceed action against those responsible, should it come to power in the state.

Bandi Sanjay attacked the Congress for its alliance with AIMIM in Hyderabad, pointing out that the BJP’s goal was a “Majlis-free Hyderabad”. He asserted that the BJP will contest the upcoming GHMC elections alone and win the Mayor’s post.