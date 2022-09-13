Bandi condemns Eatala's suspension from House, says KCR will be suspended forever

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday slammed the KCR over suspension of saffron party leader and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender from the Assembly for the entire session.

Bandi defended the party leader and asked what is wrong in Eatala calling Speaker as robot when a State Chief Minister can use vulgar language against the Prime minister of the country.

He said that the KCR government does not take opposition opinions or suggestion into consideration. When the opposition exert pressure on the government, they are getting suspended and added that KCR does not have any respect towards opposition.

Bandi said that KCR is frightened of the opposition and hence suspending them from the Assembly house.

He exuded confidence that BJP would come to power in the next Assembly polls in the State and the people will teach a befitting lesson by suspending KCR from the House forever.