Bandi dares KCR to stop yatra

Warangal: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay dared KCR to stop phase-IV of his Praja Sangrama Yatra, scheduled to commence on September 12.

He heaped praise on BJP cadres for making his padayatra a success even under pressure exerted by the police. He called upon the rank and file to be ready to face many more situations when the TRS government would impose restrictions on the activities of BJP. He called upon the cadre not to worry about the problems that the government may create. "Anyone who fights for Dharma has to face many obstacles," he said.

He exhorted them not to get scared of any case filed against them and assured that the party would stand by them and fight such issues in court of law. Don't hesitate to go to jail if need be. Government may even impose PD act on some of the workers as it had done in Adilabad. But remember that ultimately truth will win, he added.

He said the BJP will not give and will continue to expose the corrupt activities of KCR and his family. All parties had put their flags and symbols aside in the fight for separate state. Time has come again when the same agitational spirit needs to be shown to send TRS government home, he said.

He demanded KCR to come clean on the role of his daughter and MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor policy scam. Sanjay said his recent arrest in Jangaon was to divert the people's attention from liquor scam.



Earlier, he accompanied Nadda to Bhadrakali temple. He also met Prof Venkatnarayana who actively participated in the Telangana Movement. A galaxy of BJP leaders including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh, Rajya Sabha member K Laxman, MPs D Aravind, Soyam Bapurao, DK Aruna and Vijayashanti were among others present.