Bandi ensures farm girl realises dream of studies

Karimnagar : Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar assured to provide education to a girl child who was turned a labourer at Charlapalli in Choppadandi Constituency.

The minister, who was on a visit to Karimnagar Parliamentary Constituency, was returning after laying the foundation stone for the construction of CC roads at Charlapalli.

Seeing a minor girl in the group of workers by the side of the road, he stopped the convoy and interacted with the girl asking why she was going to work and not to school. He also inquired about her family situation.

The girl replied that her name was Bolla Akshaya and although she has passed the tenth class, she was working as a labourer because of the financial condition at home.



When she said that she wanted to study, Bandi Sanjay directed the district BJP president Gangadi Krishna Reddy to collect the details of the girl and ensure that she be admitted to a college.

