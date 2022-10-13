Bandi leaves for Varanasi, Sringeri

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Munugodu by-poll battle entering the crucial stage State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar left for Delhi on Wednesday. It may be mentioned here that the saffron party has taken the by-poll seriously to defeat its political betenoir and the ruling TRS party to further improve its momentum as part of its strategy for Telangana Mission-2024.

Speaking to The Hans India, a BJP senior leader said, "in fact, the Karimagnar MP is going to Varanasi and Sringeri to take devine blessings. This time, he is going head of the Munugodu by-poll," he added.

However, during his brief stay in Delhi, while going to Varanasi, Bandi is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda to brief them on political developments in the wake of ensuing Munugodu by-poll. The national party is closely following the goings on in Munugodu and it is likely to deploy more Union ministers and BJP national leaders to take part in the campaign in the coming days.

The list of BJP star campaigners is likely to be finalised in the meeting expected with the party president, and also further fine tune the party strategy for a winning edge vis-a-vis the pink brigade which has deployed a large contingent of its MLAs, ministers with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and IT Minister K T Rama Rao leading from the front.

The State BJP chief is to complete his itinerary of Delhi, Varanasi and Sringeri within the next couple of days and will be back campaigning in Munugodu, party sources said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Bandi demanded the government to immediately resolve demands of Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) who are staging protests for the last 70-plus days. He condemned the lathi-charging on peaceful demonstration of VRAs at Indira Park and the police confining women VRAs in police stations late night. He warned if the government fails to address grievances of VRAs, the party would join hands with them and launch a Statewide agitation until their demands are met.