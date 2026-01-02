MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd January 2025

Let’s return to our Dharmic monarchy model

The editorial page on January 1 in THI carried two interesting pieces by Mohan Kanda (on the CPI) and Nomula Srinivasa Rao (on democracy and corruption). Mohan Kanda goes extremely soft on communism and Marxism, which were originally conceived as utopian dreams but turned into horrors when the actual data from Russia and China was revealed.

The communists in India have consistently demonstrated an extraterritorial loyalty, as evidenced by their involvement in events surrounding World War II and independence, including the Razakar movement, which exemplified their tendency to act against India’s interests and follow directives from foreign countries. Democracy, as a form of governance, inevitably leads to corruption, nepotism, the rise of mediocrity, an emphasis on oratory and rhetoric, and a significant inability to select the wisest and best leaders for the country.

These were the words of Plato two thousand years ago, and they remain consistently true. India had a different form of governance, characterised by decentralised units and a Dharmic monarchy. This model was unique and perhaps the best in the world, enabling India to become a very prosperous country and attracting plunderers of all sorts from the West.

However, we are so enamoured with western ideas of political governance like communism, socialism, democracy, and so on that we forget what true Indian culture and heritage were and how our traditions hold the best solution for not only India but also the whole world in the grip of divisive forces at all levels.

Dr Pingali Gopal , Hanamkonda

Need for a new paradigm shift

In response to the article “Skills 2026: Preparing youth for what comes next” published in Hans India newspaper on January 1, I would like to emphasize the importance of acquiring critical skills in today’s fast-paced world. As industries evolve at a breakneck speed, it’s imperative that students are equipped with the right skill set to thrive amidst uncertainty. The six critical skills highlighted in the article problem-solving, thinking outside the box, collaboration, independent decision-making, communication, and time management are indeed the building blocks of success in the ever-changing global landscape.

These skills are not just a feather in one’s cap; they are essential for students to adapt, think critically, and collaborate meaningfully. As the author aptly puts it, success in 2026 and beyond will belong not to those who know the most, but to those who learn best. By focusing on these critical skills, we can empower students to become lifelong learners, ready to take on the challenges of the future.

I believe that it’s high time our education system shifts beyond traditional textbooks and classroom instruction, and focuses on developing these critical skills in students. By doing so, we can ensure that our youth are well-equipped to navigate the complexities of the 21st century and make a meaningful impact in the world.

Kolluru. Raju, Kakinada

India needs to tread a new path in 2026

The year 2025 has proved to be yet another disastrous year for India. The speed of wealth and the national income accumulating in the hands of a preferred few is hastened leaving the vast majority to face more livelihood plights. 58 billionaires are said to have been produced in the year 2025 taking their total to 358. But the Indian millionaires and billionaires are home shy and are relocating themselves abroad. Around 3,500 millionaires are said to have left the country with their fortunes earned here.

When the government is frantically trying to woo investment from abroad $26.2 bn is taken away by the Indian rich to countries abroad. On the other hand the number of unemployed youth has swelled further. The government is clueless. Around 10,000 startups have closed their activities. Over two lakh private companies have pulled down their shutters. The government has no plan to rehabilitate the employees at loss of jobs. The much hyped corrections made in GST has again helped the affluent section to consume more leaving the vast majority, the poor, to continue to struggle with their day to day livelihood plights. The dropouts in schools are increasing and the enrollment is decreasing alarmingly.

The number of schools being closed is also increasing. This signals the deteriorating economic condition of the people that necessitates the children to seek wage than knowledge. The Parliament sessions have become a platform to display declining respect to democracy by meeting for less number of days, passing Bills without meaningful discussion and debates, sparing huge time to speak about Vande Mataram which is a subject for discourse outside the parliament, leaving important subjects like unemployment, farmers’ distress, atrocities against women etc. Course correction is imminent.

A G Rajmohan, Anantapur