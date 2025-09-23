  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Bandi observes Bhavani deeksha

Bandi observes Bhavani deeksha
x
Highlights

Karimnagar: Aspart of the Sri Devi Navratri celebrations, which began at the Sri Mahashakti Temple in Karimnagar, on the first day on Monday, the...

Karimnagar: Aspart of the Sri Devi Navratri celebrations, which began at the Sri Mahashakti Temple in Karimnagar, on the first day on Monday, the goddess appeared to the devotees in the form of Sri Bala Tripura Sundari.

Vedic scholars performed Swasti Punyahavachana, Matrika Puja and Abhisheka Puja. Later, special decorations were made for Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Swamy, Sri Mahalakshmi and Sri Maha Saraswati Ammavar. On this occasion, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay performed special puja at the temple and observed goddess Bhavanideeksha.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick