Bandi observes Bhavani deeksha
Karimnagar: Aspart of the Sri Devi Navratri celebrations, which began at the Sri Mahashakti Temple in Karimnagar, on the first day on Monday, the goddess appeared to the devotees in the form of Sri Bala Tripura Sundari.
Vedic scholars performed Swasti Punyahavachana, Matrika Puja and Abhisheka Puja. Later, special decorations were made for Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Swamy, Sri Mahalakshmi and Sri Maha Saraswati Ammavar. On this occasion, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay performed special puja at the temple and observed goddess Bhavanideeksha.
