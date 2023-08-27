Bandi: BJP will bring ‘Rama Rajyam’ in TS

Khammam: Karimnagar MP and national general secretary of the BJP Bandi Sanjay Kumar targeted Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at the ‘Rythu Gosa -BJP Bhorasa’ meeting at SR&BGNR College grounds here on Sunday. He said in the new state of Telangana, only KCR, his kith and kin and party men prospered at the cost of development of the State and welfare of the people.

Only the double engine Sarkar of BJP governments both at centre and in the state can bring about true prosperity in the lives of people and establish the ‘Rama Rajyam’ in Telangana. KCR made use of T activists and even ignored T ideologue Prof Jayashankar after coming to power.

Sanjay Kumar alleged that KCR was once a passport racketeer and was known as the "Dubai Shekar." He stated that his words before and after drinking alcohol would be completely different. Farmer suicides were increasing in the state, but the KCR government was busy plundering the state resources, he added.