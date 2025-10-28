Bandi Sanjay calls for ‘iron-foot’ policing in TG

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar ignited a political firestorm on Monday with a blistering critique of the Congress-led Telangana government. Speaking at the Mera Yuva Bharat office alongside BJP leaders Sunil Rao, Gangadi Krishna Reddy and Reddaboyina Gopi, in his home constituency, Karimangar, Sanjay accused state ministers of harassing women officers and demanded their immediate dismissal.

“Will you call women officers home and insult them?” he asked, condemning reports of late-night summons and misconduct. “These women have studied hard, earned their positions and deserve respect. The Chief Minister must conduct an inquiry and submit a report. Those responsible should be sacked.”

Sanjay painted a grim picture of law and order under Congress rule, citing recent violent incidents involving rowdy sheeters allegedly backed by the MIM. “He referred to the murder of a constable in Nizamabad and the attempted assassination of DCP Chaitanya in Hyderabad.” “They are even shooting cowherds in broad daylight. What is the government doing?” he asked. He accused Congress of compromising public safety for vote-bank politics, claiming the party was “holding the legs of MIM leaders” to secure votes in Jubilee Hills. “If MIM rowdy sheeters are being compensated while victims are ignored, what message does that send?” he asked.

Women, he said, are furious with Congress for breaking its promises. “They were promised Rs 2,500 per month, gold coins and scooters. Nothing has been delivered. Corruption and anarchy are rampant,” he declared.

Sanjay called for a crackdown on criminal elements, urging the state to adopt Uttar Pradesh’s model of strict enforcement.

“Rowdy sheeters should tremble if they want to come out. In Uttar Pradesh, they’re jailed even after bail. Telangana needs that iron foot.”

He also criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s ideological leanings. “He says Naxalism is his philosophy and praises Owaisi. Even after an assassination attempt on a DCP, he remains silent. This is not governance—it’s surrender,” Sanjay said.

In a shift from criticism to commemoration, Sanjay launched the “Sardar@150 Unity March” to honour Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th birth anniversary. He emphasised Patel’s role in unifying India and liberating Telangana from the Nizam’s rule. “Without Patel, Telangana might have become another Pakistan or Sri Lanka. He is our idol,” Sanjay said.

The campaign will run from October 31 to November 25, with padayatras across districts and a national march from Karamsad to the Statue of Unity. Prime Minister Modi is expected to join for a day. “Let the youth know Patel’s legacy. Let unity be our strength,” Sanjay urged.