Bandi Sanjay, Collector flag off yatra

Karimnagar: Flagging off the Karimnagar chariot of ‘Vikasit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra’ on Saturday, BJP National General Secretary, MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the aim of ‘Yatra’ was to increase the awareness about the Central government’s welfare schemes and to ensure the availability of those schemes to deserving people.

“Setting aside politics, everyone should participate in this programme and create awareness among people,” he said, calling upon officials to be fully involved in the initiative. Bandi along with Collector Pamela Satpathy flagged off the chariot at the Karimnagar district collectorate office. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech was watched live on the LED screen in the chariot.

In his address, Bandi said that Modi government implemented many development and welfare schemes in the past ten years. “Great schemes were introduced for the poor. Under the Garib Kalyan Yojana scheme, 80 crore people are being provided free rice. The BJP built houses for 4 crore poor people,” he informed.

He elaborated on the schemes helpful to farmers under the Ujwal Yojana and Kisan Samman Fund. “For years, BRS leaders wanted to get political benefits by promoting the programmes implemented by the Centre. But people should know what the BJP is doing,” he said, emphasising the need to take Central schemes to the people.

“The cost of crop investment has increased for the farmers of Karimnagar district which is an agriculture oriented district. Farmers are not able to afford the increased wages. It tells how farming with technology can not only reduce the investment cost but also increase the crop yield,” he said.

In his concluding remarks, Bandi requested all officials to take steps to ensure that those who are eligible for receiving benefits under the schemes should get the fruits of the government. “Even remote villages should be developed to make India number one and make it a global leader. In order to achieve this goal, apart from the participation of the authorities, the media, intellectuals, academics and voluntary organisations also to be partners beyond politics,” the BJP leader said.