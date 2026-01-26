Bandi Sanjay hits out at BRS, defends media autonomy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has launched a sharp attack on the BRS following the party’s announcement of a ban against a prominent Telugu TV news channel. Addressing the controversy on Sunday, he described the move as “a big joke”, asserting that the people of Telangana had already rejected the BRS through successive electoral defeats.

Bandi Sanjay ridiculed the ban, stating that citizens had effectively “banned” the party by denying it seats in the Assembly, Parliament, and MLC elections. He criticised BRS leaders for foolishly expecting all media houses to behave like their own dedicated news outlet. Referring to a recent heated debate on the channel in question, he pointed out that BRS leaders had used abusive language against the media and refused to withdraw derogatory remarks despite repeated requests.

The Union Minister labelled the conduct of BRS leaders as arrogant and undemocratic, accusing the party of trying to silence dissent through boycotts while simultaneously indulging in unchecked rhetoric during live debates. He reminded the public that the BRS faced severe setbacks in the Assembly elections, failed to secure a single seat in the Parliament polls, and saw candidates unwilling to contest under its banner in recent MLC elections.

Highlighting ten years of alleged misrule and corruption, Bandi Sanjay claimed that BRS leaders are unwilling to admit their mistakes and have instead resorted to personal attacks on journalists. He defended the news channel’s decision to remove a disruptive participant, stating the action was justified.

He further alleged that both the Congress and BRS are adept at abusing the media to control narratives. Warning of further political consequences, he said the people are watching closely and will deliver another strong verdict against the party in the upcoming municipal elections.