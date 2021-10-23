Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleges TRS bid to attack Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday condemned the alleged attempt of the TRS cadre to attack Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy. In a statement, he charged TRS leaders and cadre with resorting to attacks on the convoy of Reddy.

Sanjay Kumar said that the incident took place in the presence of police at Sirisedu village in Illendukunta mandal in Karimnagar district. "The TRS chief is encouraging his party cadre and leaders to resort to physical attacks fearing his party's defeat in Huzurabad," he criticised.

Questioning whether Telangana is governed by a democratic or Nizam's regime, Bandi said, "It is a standard template that the TRS chief conspires whenever he senses his party's defeat." He said the TRS, not being able to win the election democratically, had gone to the extent of encouraging attacks on a Union minister. However, despite all conspiracies and attacks, the BJP victory cannot be stopped in Huzurabad, he claimed.

Meanwhile, Dubbaka MLA Raghunandan Rao and BJP national vice-president D K Aruna condemned the attempt to attack the minister's convoy. Aruna said the CM had developed cold feet sensing his party's defeat in Huzurabad. "The fear of defeat is driving a desperate TRS to try to attack the Union minister", she claimed. "The TRS cadres are resorting to physical attacks with the active encouragement of TRS chief KCR and Finance Minister T Harish Rao," she alleged.