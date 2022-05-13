Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MP vow free education, healthcare if BJP voted to power

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and party's Kolar Lok Sabha member S Muniswamy said on Friday that Telangana people have decided to send home Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and also the TRS government. Addressing a series of meetings during the Praja Sangrama Yatra-2 that entered the Maheswaram Assembly segment, Bandi assured to provide free education and health care to people, if BP is voted to power in the next Assembly elections.

He said people from different walks of life all along the 30-day padayatra have been bringing to his notice how they are suffering and facing hardships. Daring Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy, elected from Maheswaram, he asked her to explain development she achieved in the constituency.

Charging KCR with neglecting ST hamlets, Bandi alleged that, backed by the ruling party, efforts were being made to grab lands worth Rs 350 crore in the ND Tanda (hamlet), besides a temple with 500 years of history. He demanded the government release white paper on funds allocated for development of Maheswaram constituency. "The BJP is ready for a debate on funds released by the Centre to the constituency", he added. The Karimnagar MP asked Saita whether she dares to question the CM on houses sanctioned by the Union government.

Asserting that KCR had enacted a 'false' hunger-strike during the Telangana agitation, Bandi accused him of 'cheating' Telangana and gifting ministerial berths to those who backstabbed the separate State cause.

Munuswamy said the 'tremendous' response from people to the padayatra showed they have decided to send TRS and its government home. He alleged that none is receiving funds under the Dalit Bandhu Scheme (DBS). "This is cheating people of Telangana". He claimed that all development in Maheswaram has been done with Central funds. The leaders appealed to people to give a chance to BJP to provide them with a 'transparent, corruption-free and accountable' government. They asked them to make the public meeting of Union Minister Amit Shah at Tukkuguda on Saturday successful.

Earlier, BJP and BJYM and BJP Mahila Morcha leaders and cadre in a big way welcomed the two leaders when the padayatra entered the Maheswaram segment on 30th day. Interacting with members of Telangana Prantha Upadhyaya Sangam (TPUS), Bandi assured to fight in on behalf of teachers and employees.

Teachers submitted a representation for scrapping of CPS and seeking justice to victims of GO 317. Reacting to KTR's legal notice, Bandi Sanjay asked KTR to send a letter to CBI probe regarding his link with Globerina. Sanjay also said that he will be bringing to light KTR's relation with BD Shetty of Dubai.