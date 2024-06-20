Bandi Sanjay Kumar receives grand welcome on his maiden visit as Minister

Karimnagar : Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that he got the post of Union Minister because of the blessing of the people of Karimnagar and the BJP workers.

He said the arty workers joined him in his fight against KCR’s stupid regime, were beaten, faced cases, went to jails and shed their blood. The workers supported the Praja Sangrama Yatra for 155 days and walked more than 1,600 kilometers without counting the hardships and to strengthen the party. He said he is dedicating the minister post to the people and party workers.

Bandi Sanjay, who came to Karimnagar for the first time as a Union Minister, received an grand welcome at every step. On this occasion, Bandi Sanjay spoke with media persons and said he salutes Karimnagar and Telangana State. He said that he got recognition because of the lathi charging on the BJP workers by the previous BRS government in Telangana state when he fought on public issues as the BJP State president along with the BJP workers.

The post of Union Minister is not for the sake of power, enjoyment of positions or illegal acquisition of wealth. It will be used to work for development of Telangana and for the protection of the country, protection of religion, community integration. Apart from politics, this post will be used for the promotion of Karimnagar Parliamentary Constituency, Bandi Sanjay said.

He said he is an activist working for a theory, for the country, for the development of Telangana as per the directions of PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Politics are only till the election, after the election will work only for the development of Telangana and Karimnagar.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy is coming to the State on Thursday and everyone in Telangana should come attend a programme called ‘Salute Telangana’ and make it a success, he said.

