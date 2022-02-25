Bandi Sanjay Kumar to MEA: Ensure evacuation of 4 TS girls among stranded 20 Indian students

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday appealed to External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to ensure evacuation of as many as 20 Indian students, including four girls from Telangana, stranded at Boryspil International Airport, near Kyiv, the capital of war-torn Ukraine.

Bandi attached a representation made by the family members of a Telugu girl Kadari Sumanjali, a student of Karimnagar pursuing MBBS course at Zaporizhzhia State Medical University, Ukraine, to his letter to the minister.

The representation said Sumanjali, along with three classmates – N Srinidhi, Ramya Sri and Likhita, all from different parts of Telangana, booked their tickets for the Air-India flight (AI-1946) to return to India on Thursday, as per the instructions given by the Ukrainian authorities to leave their country due to present turmoil.

"By the time the students reached the airport, authorities closed it. As a result, they got stuck on the premises. They can neither move out or stay in the airport," the representation said.

Bandi told the minister that the family members of Sumanjali were worried about her plight in the wake of the full-blown war declared by Russia on Ukraine. "They are requesting the Indian embassy to take initiative to evacuate her and her friends safely to India," he said.

He said, apart from Sumanjali, 20 students were stuck in the Kyiv airport. "I would humbly request you to kindly instruct the concerned to look into the matter and take urgent steps to evacuate the students to India," the BJP State president stated.

Following the letter, the ministry authorities have begun consultations with the Ukrainian government to ensure that all the stranded Indian students are allowed to leave for their destinations without any hassles.