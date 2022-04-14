Bandi Sanjay Kumar visits Yadadri

Yadadri: BJP state president on Wednesday visited Yadadri shrine and had the darshan of Swayambhu Lord Laxmi Narasimha Swamy. Priests of the temple welcomed him with 'Purna Kumbham' and presented prasadam after the puja in the sanctum sanctorum.

Auto drivers met Sanjay at downhill during his return journey and explained their plight and impact on their livelihoods as they are not being allowed to ply to the temple. He assured them that the party would address their issue at the earliest

Earlier, on his way to Yadadri, he flagged off a rally conducted from Rayagiri to Yadagirigutta on the occasion of Athmiya Sammelanam organised by former MLA Budida Bixamaiah Goud. Several youth from other parties joined the saffron party in the presence of party district president Shyam.