Bandi Sanjay Kumar's yatra to unite sections 'deceived' by TRS

Hyderabad: The Telangana unit of Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to make the Praja Sangrama Yatra of party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar a role model by uniting the sections which were 'deceived' by the TRS government.

A preparatory meeting on the proposed yatra was held here on Saturday. The leaders discussed an action plan to bring the sections which feel deceived by the TRS government under one umbrella. The leaders are getting ready to meet various caste leaders to which the TRS government assured Atma Gaurava Bhavans and urge them to support the yatra of Bandi Sanjay.

Similarly, they also wanted to unite the unemployed youth who have been assured dole by the State government. The leaders would make people aware of the promises made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao like opening Nizam Sugar Factory, National Investment and Manufacturing Zone land acquisition and others.

The BJP national leadership has also focused on the Praja Sangrama Yatra as four leaders from the Central committee would also take part in it. About 300 people would be selected from those who wished to participate in the yatra. They would be given training on the aim of the yatra and the approach to be adopted. The committees were asked to work for the success of the yatra as the national observers would be monitoring the yatra till it gets completed.