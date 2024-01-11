Bandi Sanjay questions Congress on not asking for CBI inquiry in Kaleshwaram project

BJP MP Bandi Sanjay expressed his support for the construction of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, calling it a historical and religious event that all political parties and every Indian should participate in. He criticised the Congress party for opposing the construction and questions their motives.

During a program in Karimnagar, he emphasizes that Lord Ram is not obly belongs to BJP but for everyone. He questions why the Congress party leadership is against the Ayodhya Ram Mandir and calls for the participation of all political parties and Indians in the event.

In response to Vinod, a former MP, who raised questions about KCR's alleged involvement in illegal activities, Bandi Sanjay counters by asking why a CBI investigation is not demanded if KCR is believed to be involved in benami activities. He also questioned why the Congress party is not calling for an investigation into the Kaleshwaram project and why they are only focusing on the Madigadda issue.

Additionally, Bandi Sanjay accuses certain parties of supplying drugs to the youth and suggests that they are blocking colleges to facilitate drug supply. He asserts that the issue of corruption in the BRS will only come out if all parties work together.