Bandi Sanjay should stop telling lies: Vinod Kumar

Karimnagar: Former member of Parliament and BRS leader Boinapally Vinod Kumar said that Bandi Sanjay should prove his allegations that the former MP of Karimnagar threatened the L&T company in the construction of the Medigadda project to give sub-contracts to and his relatives.

Speaking to the media at his Karimnagar camp office on Tuesday, he said that it was ridiculous for Bandi Sanjay to talk nonsense while being an MP. A person who holds the rank of MP should speak every word responsibly, but people don’t care if Bandi Sanjay talks like this.

Bandi Sanjay should reveal the name of the person to whom the Medigadda sub-contract was given by L&T, who is the real former MP and who are his relatives. He said that if allegations are made, he should be brave and tell the truth.

Vinod Kumar said he was an MP from 2014-2019, and before that Ponnam Prabhakar, KCR, Chennamaneni Vidyasagar Rao and L Ramana were MPs, whose relatives were given the Medigadda Barrage sub-contract. Bandi Sanjay should ask the present CM Revanth Reddy and answer.

Bandi Sanjay has been MP for five years, but he did not met people in five years, now when the elections came, Bandi Sanjay remembered people again, five new funds were not raised in five years, and now with what face he is doing padayatra, he questioned. Bandi Sanjay said that every year the Central government gives funds to schemes like Employment Guarantee Scheme, Harita Haram, National Health Mission and claiming credit for their release is foolishness, the ex-MP said. He wanted Bandi Sanjay to tell what has achieved in five years as an MP. As his defeat is sure in Lok Sabha elections, Bandi Sanjay is trying to make baseless allegations. Bandi Sanjay could not achieve a single Navodaya school in Karimnagar parliamentary constituency, he said.

He said that the BRS party had already said that there is no objection if a judicial inquiry is conducted in the case of the collapse of the Medigadda barrage. Along with the inquiry, the CM should tell how to solve the problem. In the current Yasangi season, he asked to take steps to supply water from Medigadda immediately so that the farmers do not have to face problems for cultivation water.