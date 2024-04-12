Bandi Sanjay trains guns at Ponnam & Vinod Kumar

Demands Minister Ponnam Prabhakar to fast at Gandhi Bhavan for flouting his party's word and asks Vinod Kumar to sit on a hunger strike at Telangana Bhavan for the harassment of KCR for 10 years

Hyderabad: BJP National general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday lashed out at State Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and former MP Vinod Kumar. He demanded Minister Ponnam Prabhakar to fast at Gandhi Bhavan for flouting his party's word. He asked Vinod Kumar to sit on a hunger strike at Telangana Bhavan for the harassment of KCR for 10 years.

Sanjay claimed that PM Modi was feeding 80 crore poor people of the country. He questioned Minister Ponnam Prabhakar whether he would fast for giving corona virus vaccine? He also questioned as to why there was not a single day of fasting when the farmers communities were cheated during KCR’s rule. He also asked the minister as to why he did not fast when the farmers were heartbroken on the heaps of paddy in KCR’s.

He demanded that the paddy should be purchased only after paying a bonus of Rs 500. “Do you buy the paddy at the minimum price irrespective of the price, depreciation and humidity,” he asked besides asking as to why are farmers who have lost their crops not being compensated. He also asked as to why the government was not reviewing the procurement of the paddy. He claimed that during the BRS regime, it was their party leaders who stood by the agitating farmers over the purchase of paddy. "How can you vote for an alliance that doesn't know the prime ministerial candidate", he asked.

He alleged that the Congress and the intellectuals", who could not find a candidate, were conspiring to defeat him In Karimnagar.