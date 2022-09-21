Bandi terms KCR as Chandrashekar Rizvi

Medchal-Malkajgiri: Bharatiya Janta party Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar challenged Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to ally with Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and called him "Kasim Chandrashekar Rizvi".

Bandi Sanjay was addressing the crowd from the Uppal constituency while touring as a part of the 'Praja Sangrama Yatra'.

The Telangana BJP President compared the Telangana CM with the Razakar militia founder 'Kasim Rizvi' and dared him to join hands with the MIM party.

"I challenge you "Kasim Chandrashekhar Rizvi", if you want to bring MIM Party, please bring. Please decide the circle, place and time and we are ready to show our strength. But, if you will target my Hindu Dharma Rakshaks and 'Gow Rakshaks', we won't leave you and you should keep it in mind," Sanjay said while addressing the crowd.

The BJP leader also showed that they will be coming as the descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Bhagat Singh.

"We are the people who will fight the Chief Minister. What is your strength? What is our strength? What is BJP Karyakarthas strength? We are sons of saffron and force of saffron, we are ready to show the strength of sons of saffron. We will come as descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Bhagat Singh," Sanjay further added.

Earlier on Monday, Bandi Sanjay while addressing the public at Dammaiguda, attacked Telangana CM KCR-led Telangana government and said that the state government is on a "ventilator" and will "collapse" soon.

He also requested the common people to give BJP a chance and invited them for a public meeting.

"The 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' is getting a special response and that's why KCR is trembling out of fear and trying to block the Yatra. Give the BJP a chance. All of you are requested to come to the public meeting in Ibrahimpatnam on the 22nd of this month," Sanjay said.