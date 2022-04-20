Bandi terms KCR's tenure as Nizam rule

Gadwal: BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday held the TRS government for all suicides, murders and harassments in the State. Bandi who began his phase 2 of Praja Sangram Yatra from Maldakal in Gadwal, held deeksha demanding justice to the BJP activist Sai Ganesh who committed suicide a couple of days ago. Bandi Sanjay along with party State vice-president DK Aruna held deeksha in Maldakal by wearing black badges as protest against the TRS government.

Speaking on the occasion, Bandi said that if TRS party continue to rule that State, then Telangana will turn out to be like Nizam rule. Stating that the TRS party leaders are harassing the opposition party activists and also the common man, Bandi referred to KCR government as dictatorial rule in the State.

He said that the TRS party leaders are involved in most of the harassment cases by which activists like Sai Ganesh are committing suicide. He said that even the Kamareddy suicide case of woman and son is case of harassment by the TRS party leaders. He demanded a CBI probe into the case.

He said that KCR should come out in support of Sai Ganesh death case and order a CBI enquiry into the case. If he is concerned about the people of the State, then he should also order a transparent enquiry into Kamareddy suicide case as well. He stated that the ruling leaders are acting like the villains of the movies but in real life.